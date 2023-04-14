Nadaka, the musician from Canada but made in India

As a part of the Francophonie 2023 celebration, Alliance Française of Madras in association with the Quebec Government Office in Mumbai and Consulate of Canada brings fusion music concert — Geet-Taar & Taal, featuring Nadaka, Illyas Khan, and Chandrashekhar Ravindra Gandhi.

Nadaka was born and raised in Québec City, but his love and passion for Indian culture led him to study its music, learn vocals and Indian string instruments — veena and sarod. We caught up with the artiste ahead of the performance.

You were born in Canada, but made India your home. Please tell us how that happened.

By the time I was 16, I had already acquainted myself with eastern philosophies though in a very basic form, through Bhagavad Gita and Upanishads. I also read J Krishnamurthy and finally discovered Sri Aurobindo which left me with no doubt that my destination was India. I also often heard Indian music; and watched the likes of Ravi Shankar perform with Alla Rakkah on tabla. And of course, I was brought up with the whole Beatles phenomena which had been greatly influenced by Indian spirituality and music. So without any hesitation, I decided to travel country to country till I reached India in 1974.

You have created and designed the 24-string guitar geet-taar instrument. Please tell us more about it.

I did design this specific instrument but it was the result of 40 years of evolving an instrument that really fitted my style and soul. I customised other guitars over the years. I had already lived in India for many years studying veena and some carnatic vocal. When I discovered Shakti with John McLaughlin, John had a special guitar that had a couple of unique features — scalloped (dug out fret board) and parallel strings. It was the unique musical feature of the Shakti sound together with L Shankar’s violin; but for some reason, Mclaughlin stopped playing this style of guitar in the late ’80s and went back to the more standard acoustic and electric guitars. But I kept studying it. Today, my geet-taar is different — just like veena has 4 main strings tuned sa pa sa pa and 3 talam strings sa pa sa, my geet-taar has 6 main strings sa pa sa pa sa pa and 2 talam strings sa pa. But most importantly, I had already designed a mobile fret system in the ’80s that allows me to tune in microtones (shrutis) to specific ragas. My latest instrument has an added tanpura and swara mandal 12 parallel strings. It is ultimately still a guitar though and I play chords, but not at all like on a standard guitar.

What drew you towards Indian music?

I come from the Progressive Rock era when groups like Genesis and Jethro Tull made their first appearance on the music scene. As a teenager, I saw these amazing live shows but whenever I heard Indian music, I knew instinctively that it came from another space. Just as India has a deep soul, so does its classical music.

Nadaka

You have collaborated with names like AR Rahman, Vikku Vinayakram, Ganesh & Kumaresh, among others. Can you share some anecdotes?

I first met Vikku when I was asked by Romulus Whitaker to compose music for his children’s feature film Crok Boy. He got Vikku on board as an actor. So when I first met Vikku, I was in awe! But he was so humble and said he would love to work with me on the music. A couple years later, Vikku wanted me to meet Ganesh & Kumaresh. And we played together for years. I owe so much to these two brothers who were always open to new ideas and experimenting with fusion. We recorded our first album Straight To Your Heart in AR Rahman’s studio. Earlier, we had done a demo recording and at that time, I had spent time with Rahman. Once Rahman was stuck with having to complete a jingle for Dollops Lollipops. The singer had ditched him, and he asked me, ‘Can you sing opera?’ I said no, but I can try. Next thing I know I’m singing Lo lo llipop - Dollops Lollipops at the top of my voice!

What’s special about this concert Geet-Taar & Taal?

I wanted to do this concert with industani artistes, and for the improvisational aspect to be central to the experience. I called Chandrashekhar, who I had met but never played with before this tour. I found him to be super versatile in fusion. Illyas Khan is a fabulous sarangi player from Baroda. I feel blessed to share the stage with such outstanding musicians.

April 20.7 pm.

At Edouard Michelin Auditorium,

Alliance Française

