‘A new side of solo artiste’: BTS’ V on impending album

BTS star V (Kim Tae-Hyung) gears up to make his much-anticipated solo debut. The artiste will collaborate with South Korean music record label ADOR’s CEO and art director, Min Hee Jin who recently confirmed the news of his solo project and spilled more beans regarding the same.



Min Hee Jin noted, “I received an offer at the end of last year. I hesitated at first due to the schedule, but I was intrigued by V’s attitude and passion as well as his voice tone, which I wasn’t familiar with. This time, I want [listeners] to focus on the music.”

Further elaborating on her vision for the BTS idol’s project, the art director-cum-graphic designer added, “We prepared music that reflects V’s preferences while simultaneously is music that I want to recommend. Rather than a familiar style, we placed focus on music that we want to make and music that we can pull off well. We were terribly busy, but I think an interesting production emerged.”

Meanwhile, as V puts it, the impending album is one that apprehends his choices. The K-pop sensation assured that the project will be a plenitude of spectacles. “I prepared while thinking that ARMY will be happy, so I hope you can anticipate it. I think you will be able to see a new side of solo artiste V that is different from BTS’s V,” he said.

