Jaipur Music Stage unveils an incredible line-up of performers

As Jaipur prepares for the 17th edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival, the Jaipur Music Stage, running concurrently with the 'greatest literary show on Earth,' has unveiled its incredible line-up of performers. JMS will present a diverse array of artists from the Indian subcontinent, offering a rich tapestry of musical genres that reflect a fusion of style, sound, and history.

Acclaimed singer, songwriter, and poet Alif (Mohammad Muneem) will be performing on the first evening. He is the recipient of multiple awards, including the Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival Award for the single Lalnawat, IRAA Award for the single Like a Sufi, and the IIMA Award for Best Folk Song - Ride Home. Alif recently featured in Coke Studio Bharat's Season 2 where he was the vocal composer for Kya Karie Korimol. The evening will also feature The Tapi Project, comprising Yogendra Saniyawala (acoustic and bass guitar, lyrics, composition), Swati Minaxi (voice), Gaurav Kapadia (drums) and Biju Nambiar (keyboards, bass and drums). The band experiments with intricate genres in music like folk, trip-hop, jazz, and ambient textures and uses folk instruments as an essential part of their band.

The second evening of JMS will feature Prabh Deep, a Delhi-based multi-faceted artist, who has evolved into one of the region's brightest visionaries, making his mark as one of the best storytellers in the game today. While Class Sikh was a deeply autobiographical project, Deep showcased his ability to craft intricate and vivid narratives that spoke to larger audiences in subsequent releases. This can be seen in his K I N G EP and his critically acclaimed Tabia. The second evening will also feature a performance by The Revisit Project, a group that unravels the complexity and rigour of jazz with a distinctive and characteristic twist. Their music combines a solid groove, old-school funk, and rhythmic jazz while offering pointed observations about life, love, and politics in India. Originating in 2014 as a tribute band, they sought to rediscover some of the lost treasures of Hindi film music, infusing contemporary funk and jazz fusion into their renditions.

The final evening will witness an incredible set featuring renowned singer-songwriters Harpreet and Salman Elahi. Harpreet is a versatile artiste who sings original musical compositions in Hindi, Punjabi, Bengali, Assamese, Rajasthani and Haryanvi. He is best known for creating musical scores for epic works of humanist poets like Kabir and Bulleh Shah. Mumbai-based musician Salman Elahi’s soothing voice has captured the hearts of over 20 million people worldwide with his popular song Pahadon Mein. Writing and singing primarily in Urdu/Hindi, Elahi believes in using his music to express his thoughts about life and self-discovery. The evening will also showcase India's ever-evolving band When Chai Met Toast. The band consists of vocalist Ashwin Gopakumar, guitarist Achyuth Jaigopal, keyboard player Palee Francis and drummer Pai Sailesh. Formed in 2016 with their debut EP Joy of Little Things, the quartet swiftly gained attention for their unique multilingual lyrics, infectious sing-along choruses, and incorporation of acoustic folk instruments. A night market offering a variety of merchandise, including instruments, music technology, indie-label music, and other paraphernalia, will add excitement to the Jaipur Music Stage evenings.

