John Lennon's 'unwanted' Grammy Award for sale

A Grammy Award given to late John Lennon is expected to fetch up to $500,000 at auction.

The Beatles legend, who was shot dead in 1980, and his bandmates, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and late George Harrison, were given the Grammy Trustee statuettes in 1972 in recognition to their "significant contributions to the field of recording," but the Imagine singer didn't want his trophy, and it is now up for sale.

Gotta Have Rock and Roll, a music memorabilia-based auction house, told a media source that John told the president of the Grammys, "I'm not a Beatle anymore, you can keep it.".

A description of the award on the auction house's website stated, "The Beatles 1972 Grammy Trustee Award Presented to The Beatle John Lennon (John Gifted the award to the Head of Apple Records, who was also the President of Naras The Grammys).

The Grammy Trustees Award is presented to individuals who, during their careers in music, have made significant contributions, other than performance, to the field of recording. The Beatles won the award in 1972. Each member was presented with their own Grammy, this example being the one that was presented to John Lennon.

Bidding on the award currently stands at $200,000 but is expected to rise before the auction closes on Friday.Other Beatles lots currently up for auction with Gotta Have Rock and Roll include handwritten lyrics, a 1964 signed US tour contract, an autographed setlist, and John's sunglasses, fountain pen, and a matchbook.

