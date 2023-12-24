BLACKPINK’s Jennie launches her own label, ‘OA’, says, ‘I’m so thankful for all the love I've received…’

In an exciting move, BLACKPINK’s Jennie has officially stepped into the realm of labels, marking her foray into the business with the unveiling of her label titled OA. This significant milestone follows BLACKPINK’s recent contract renewal with YG Entertainment. However, lingering uncertainties persisted regarding the individual contracts of the group members.

Putting all speculations to rest, the SOLO sensation took to her social media to confirm the big news. The Ice Cream singer shared, “Hi, this is Jennie. This year has been filled with many accomplishments, and I'm so thankful for all the love I've received. I'm also excited about what's to come, as I start my solo journey in 2024 with a company that I have established called OA. Please show lots of love for my new start with OA and, of course, BLACKPINK.”

The announcement comes amidst ongoing reports about all BLACKPINK members contemplating the launch of their own agencies after YG Entertainment’s contract expiration earlier in the year. While the group signalled their continued partnership with YG, recent reports on December 23 revealed that Kim Jennie has taken the plunge, establishing her label, OA, whose purpose is yet to be fully disclosed.

OA’s official website introduces the label as “OA, which stands for ODDATELIER, is a space that aims to create new things that attract attention in a different way from what is usual or expected. It is a label founded by artist Jennie in November 2023.” The website saw a surge in traffic, causing a brief crash due to the overwhelming interest.

Despite no official confirmation from Jennie, various K-media outlets reported her label’s establishment in November. Interestingly, the website listed not only Jennie but also her adorable dog KUMA as an artist, adding a unique touch to her label.

In the spirit of the festive season, Jennie surprised fans with a delightful Christmas gift – a cover of Zion.T's Snow and Sia's Snowman. Sharing the joy on Instagram, the Pink Venom crooner expressed, “I prepared two winter songs that I like. I hope you all have a warm end of the year. Merry Christmas.” She also shared a heartwarming video from the recording studio, offering fans a special glimpse into the creation of her Christmas surprise.

