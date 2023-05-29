Blackpink’s Jennie Kim grateful for Lily-Rose Depp’s support on the sets of 'The Idol'

Jennie Kim, a member of the popular K-pop girl group Blackpink, recently shared her thoughts on her experience as part of HBO’s The Idol. According to Jennie, being a part of the show provided her with a unique opportunity to embrace her true self and exhibit bravery. The upcoming TV series stars Lily-Rose Depp and Starboy singer, Abel Tesfaye (better known as The Weeknd). Unlike her usual performances with her group, The Idol likely allowed Jennie to express her personal interests, passions, and opinions in a more intimate setting.

Jennie discussed her experience making her acting debut in The Idol and working with Lily in an interview. “It definitely was a challenge, because I’ve never experienced anything like that before. It was like, breaking a wall for me,” she said. The Blackpink singer expressed gratitude towards Lily who provided significant support and guidance. “She really helped me a lot. Telling me about scenes, and it was very comforting to have her there,” Jennie added. “She just taught me to express myself and be comfortable with myself, to not be scared.”

Jennie also discussed her motivations for joining The Idol, mentioning her ‘long-time’ admiration for the show’s creator Sam Levinson. Because it was an industry-related project, she had faith that he would work cooperatively on all the scenarios they would create together. “The fact that it was about the music industry fascinated me, and I thought I could bring something to the role,” she shares, adding, “It was an opportunity to just be myself and be brave. I didn’t really train for it, or prep anything. Sam wanted me to just be myself.”

The Idol will premiere June 4 on HBO.

