Sunny Leone pens a sweet note thanking husband Daniel Weber for ‘his selflessness’ after her Cannes debut 

Actor Sunny Leone made a stunning debut on the red carpet of the 76th Cannes Film Festival. The actress was lauded by many for her fashion choices and graceful presence on the red carpet. The Jism 2 actor was accompanied by her husband Daniel Weber at the event and she took to Instagram on May 28 to thank him for being by her side for 15 years.

Sunny shared two videos on her Instagram handle, one of which featured the couple kissing before entering the venue for Kennedy screening. She captioned the post, “God sent you @dirrty99 into my life at my lowest moment. In that moment you literally saved my life and have been by my side since. 15yrs of togetherness! Without you, this moment in @festivaldecannes would never have happened. Your continuous fight to propel me forward and help me follow my dreams is truly selflessness to another level. I love you and thank you!”

Daniel later took to the comment section of the post, writing, “You earned everything you have achieved!!!!! With or without me !!!! I love you !!!!! It’s just the beginning!!!!”

Many fans also left sweet comments for the couple in the comments. A user said, “That’s the sweetest and most humble thing to say especially when you have put so much time and effort into it.” Another fan said, “Aww you guys.” “You both deserve the world,” read a comment.

Sunny attended the festival for the premiere of her film, Kennedy. She made her red carpet debut at the premiere of the film donning a blush pink gown from the couture label Naja Saade. The outfit featured a one-shoulder detail, a double-strap with a shimmering brooch embellishment, cut-outs on the shoulder and waist, a figure-skimming silhouette, a risque thigh-high slit, and a floor-sweeping hem length.

Kennedy has been directed by Anurag Kashyap and it also stars Rahul Bhat and Abhilash Thapliyal. The film which was selected for midnight screening at the Cannes 2023, narrates the story of an insomniac ex-cop who was long thought to be dead but is still working for the corrupt system and seeking redemption.