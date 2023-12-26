BTS’ V and UMI set to release their enchanting collaboration track ‘Wherever U R’ 

BTS’ V has joined forces with American R&B songstress UMI, bringing fans musical delight in the form of their latest track, Wherever U R. This collaboration is part of V’s exciting lineup of projects, following the announcement of his upcoming collaboration with South Korea’s soloist, IU. BIGHIT MUSIC, the K-pop agency supporting BTS, shared the news about Wherever U R (feat. V of BTS) on social media, igniting a wave of anticipation among fans of both BTS and UMI.

Scheduled for release on December 29, 2023, at 9 PM (PST) and December 30, 2023, at 2 PM (KST), the song adds an extra layer of joy and celebration for fans as it coincides with V’s birthday, which falls just a day after the release. Fans expressed their excitement, with one Army member stating, “We have a new song to celebrate the birthday of Kim Taehyung this year! Thank you to V and Umi for this. It already sounds amazing,” while others eagerly anticipate a birthday surprise.

The song’s lyrics, touching on Sundays, old pictures, moments in the basement, and the yearning for more conversations despite the swift passage of time, promise a beautiful romantic tune. Fans have been collecting clues and hints dropped by V about the upcoming song, reflecting the members’ commitment to keeping their fans entertained while they fulfil their mandatory military duties.

Currently, all members of BTS, including Jin, J-Hope, Suga, RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook, are serving in the military. Jin and J-Hope are expected to complete their service and make their return in 2024. As anticipation builds for Wherever U R, fans eagerly await the release to experience the magic of V’s vocals combined with UMI’s smooth melodies.

