Rod Stewart 'storms off stage' after concert cut short in Plymouth

Fans of Rod Stewart were left fuming after the legendary rock singer stormed off stage during a gig in Plymouth. According to a report by a news portal, Rod was playing at Home Park Stadium on Saturday night to kick-start his summer shows in the UK.

However, the audience was left shocked and disappointed when the lights were turned off at around 10.30 pm, cutting Rod off from playing his second encore track. Stewart was reportedly "not very happy" about having his setlist cut off and looked "stunned" when he was asked to leave the stage, just when he was gearing up to play his final song of the night, which had a poignant meaning to the Plymouth town he was playing in. Apparently, it was due to a strict curfew at the venue.

Voicing their frustration online, one fan said, "It was a fabulous night, but what an abrupt end. A guy dressed in black came onto the stage and ordered Rod off because of a curfew." Another fan was quoted as saying, "After attending the Rod Stewart concert yesterday evening, he finished his second to last song – the finale being We Are Sailing – to be told it was 10.30 pm and he couldn’t continue."

Stewart has previously performed some of his biggest hits at Home Park Stadium, including Maggie May and Addicted to Love, to approximately 16,000 people.

