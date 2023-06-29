Olivia Rodrigo's new dark single 'Vampire' to be out soon

American singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo has shared a sneak-peek video of her next single Vampire, days before its drop, which is a serendipitous occurence for her fans who are eagerly anticipating it.

In the video, a thumping electric guitar-filled excerpt from Vampire can be heard while Rodrigo is shown through a camera monitor resting on a patch of grass in a YouTube Shorts teaser released on Tuesday. She was wearing a dark red lip colour similar to the one she had on the cover art of her earlier album called Guts. The 20-year-old singer is engulfed in a blue-green haze as the song progresses.

Though a music video appears to be the most likely scenario, the former Disney star did not specifically state what the visual was for. It is known, however, that Rodrigo’s upcoming single will be her first release since her critically acclaimed 2021 debut album Sour and that Guts will follow a little over two months later.

Olivia shared the cover image for Vampire in a similar social media post two weeks earlier when she first made the song official. Since then, she has kept fans in the loop by sporadically releasing information about the single, including a few lines and what some believe to be a little excerpt of the song’s instrumentals. Vampire is scheduled to release on June 30.