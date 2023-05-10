'Calm Down' singer Rema comes to India, posts video of jamming to Badshah, Guru Randhawa

If you have not been living under a rock (read, living sans social media), you must have listened to the song Calm Down. Singer of this viral hit, Nigerian musician Rema recently arrived in India for his upcoming Rema Calm Down India Tour, which will take place in three cities – Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai.

But even before his concerts, the musician is making headlines for his admiration for the music of rapper Badshah and singer Guru Randhawa. Taking to Instagram, Rema posted small video clips of him jamming to the songs of these two musicians while stuck in the infamous Mumbai traffic jam. Both the musicians reshared the clips on their Instagram stories.



Ahead of his tour, Rema was spotted arriving in India at Mumbai International Airport. He wore a green hooded jacket with jeans and received a warm, traditional Maharashtrian welcome at the airport. Several fans also gathered to greet him.

Rema later took to Instagram to share clips of these. His first post read, “Finally!” followed by his admiration for the warmth he received as he wrote, “The love is HUGE wow.” The musician has been sharing several snippets of his India experience since then, including a picture of himself in a turban.