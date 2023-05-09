Chris Gayle to join Nigerian singer Rema on stage in the Mumbai leg of his debut India tour

Nigerian singer Rema aka Divine Ikubor is all set to perform in three Indian cities from May 12 to 14, and this has got his Indian fans excited. Now, according to reports, the artiste will be joined by West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle at his Mumbai concert which will take place on May 13. The athlete will be releasing the teaser for his upcoming single, Oh Fatima, at the concert and will be joined by Indian musician Arko Pravo Mukherjee who has collaborated with Chris on the track.

Oh Fatima will mark Chris’ debut in English rap. Opening up on the topic, he told media sources, “am very happy to know about Rema performing in India. My forthcoming musical video is a collaboration with ace music composer Arko, and we have planned to release our song teaser at Rema’s Mumbai show. I am excited to be there and share it with all my fans. Best wishes to Rema.”

Rema’s upcoming tour, dubbed Rema Calm Down India Tour, will see the rapper and singer-songwriter begin his journey in New Delhi on May 12 at JLN Stadium before performing in Mumbai on May 13 at NSCI Dome and concluding in Hyderabad on May 14 at Prism.

According to reports, the Nigerian hitmaker will use amazing props for his performance, including inflatable big neon mushrooms, an illuminated revolving horse carousel, dethroned roses, and graffiti-covered metal barrels in the guise of hazardous waste to make connections to his debut album Rave & Roses.

Talking about his India tour, Rema was quoted as saying, “Namaste India. I’m super excited to be visiting India, I’ve always been fascinated by the cultural landscape of the country and it feels amazing to be finally touring the country. Can’t wait to join all my lovely Indian fans in the arenas.”

Sources added that the other acts scheduled to be performed in Mumbai at the concert include DJ Edward Maya, music artiste Karan Kanchan, singer Zahrah Khan, while Riar Saab, Tsumyoki, Akash Ahuja, Pablo Dutta, Wicked Sunny, Karan Kanchan, UNB MC Panda, Oh! Kalpanik, Kashish Rathore, Van Moon and DRV will open for the artiste in New Delhi and DIVINE, Sickflip, DJ KAN-I, KAY-VEE, and DJ Scintillate will take over the console at the Hyderabad show.