Sai Ketan Rao featured in ‘Phir Kabhi’

Minara Music recently released a new song titled Phir Kabhi, featuring actors Sai Ketan Rao and Sanaya Pithawalla. The song is composed by SLF, Shabbir Ahmed, and sung by the popular playback singer Amit Mishra. Directed by Hemant Gulshan Chauhan, who has previously worked on some well-known music videos, Laazmi and Soocho Zara, the song features beautiful refrains that perfectly complement the dreamy visuals.

The team has been working on the song for the past 3 months, and the producer of the song, Minara Akter, who has previously released several romantic songs, decided to try something different this time around. The result is Phir Kabhi, a party number that will get your heart racing and your feet moving.

Phir Kabhi is a must-listen track that promises to take you on a journey of emotions and revisit memories that you did not know existed. Speaking about his experience recording the song, Amit Mishra said that he had an unforgettable time. He also added that although he loves to sing party songs, he also rehearsed and discussed the projection and technical aspects of the song during the dubbing sessions.

He said, “I had an amazing time recording the song, Shabbir sir firstly made me hear the song and briefed me about the genre and approach towards vocals deliverance. And though I love to sing party songs so it was super fun while recording at the studio session. Rest, we rehearsed and discussed a bit about the projection and technical things with the team mates and Shabbir sir.”