Spotify witnesses a two-fold surge in the daily search for Backstreet Boys tracks in India

Backstreet Boys are penning a new chapter in their India story. As the legendary boy band make their landmark return to the country with their DNA World Tour, fans bask in nostalgia, tuning in to their biggest hits. This is reflected in the two times surge in daily searches on Spotify that the group’s songs have seen since they announced the tour.



Their biggest hit on the platform is their 1999 classic I Want It That Way with over 1,000,000,000 streams. Next on the list are As Long as You Love Me (with 334,045,413, 391 streams), Everybody (Backstreet's Back) - Radio Edit (with 391,788,822 streams), Shape of My Heart (with 285,178,299 streams), and Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) (with 205,749,486 streams).

Recently, members of the band including Nick Carter shared a clip revealing the grand welcome they received from the staff of a Mumbai hotel where the group is staying. This included staff members breaking into formation and dancing to Everybody (Backstreet's Back).

In the clip shared on the boy band’s official Instagram handle, Nick says, “It’s the first time I have seen (something like) this in my entire career.” Howie D also shared a video of the performance on Instagram. “What an amazing welcome in Mumbai!”, he said in the video. The boy band has also been sharing a series of their best memories from their history.



The Backstreet Army, as their fans are called, are ready to rush to JIO Gardens BKC and Copper Chimney in Mumbai on May 4 and AIRIA Mall in New Delhi on May 5 for the upcoming concert.

