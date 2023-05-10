EXCL: ‘Music was my best therapy,' Calm Down fame Rema on what shaped him into the rising star he is today

“I look deep into my soul and just search whatever is in there and try to bring it out as music,” Rema tells us in an exclusive interview. And, he is not overstating. For Rema, music was not just a hobby or a pastime, but a lifeline, a source of comfort and hope in the face of hardship. He picked himself up from the bootstraps and found his way.

From humble beginnings in a church group to global recognition for his exceptional sound and style, Rema has become a star in a galaxy of talented musicians. The rising star in the Afrobeats scene has coined the perfect term to describe his discography and stage presence: Afro-rave.

With an emphasis on the strings, violin, and bassline, his performances are a visual and auditory feast that often includes the company of his beloved teddy bear mascot. Hyderabad is bracing itself for the arrival of Divine Ikubor, the 23-year-old Nigerian singer who has taken the music world by storm.

With his impressive blend of Afrobeat, dancehall, and trap, the artiste has won over millions of fans around the globe, and his debut tour in India promises to be nothing short of epic. As we delve deeper into Rema’s story, we are struck by the angst and adversities he has faced, from the loss of loved ones to the need to support his family at a young age. And yet, through it all, he has persevered, drawing strength from his love for music and the determination to succeed.

How does it feel to be in India?

I feel so happy, very privileged, very honoured. The people here are amazing, loving and kind. And yes, I have heard a lot about Indian culture. Growing up, seeing my sister watch Zee World and all of that beauty, costumes, and music. Since childhood, I knew that India is a place of high cultural values and religion as well.

Tell us about your days before releasing Dumebi.

I started in a church. I started doing 1-2 freestyles in church, and school. I had a group. I was into music for a while then I stopped because I needed to feed my family and then life just kept happening and I lost some people in my family that made my life slow and I couldn’t find myself at that time but yes, music was my best therapy. I only felt alive when I was making music. Finally, I got to do a freestyle and I got recognition and then I had to learn how to sing; because I didn’t know how to sing, until 2018. So I started working out means to know how to sing, and while trying to find out how to sing, I found my sound, which is this, how I sound right now. To me, it was just me finding my sound and making use of the African beats.

You just turned 23 on May 1, and you are globalising Afropop music. How have you evolved as an artiste?

Just looking deep into my soul and just searching whatever is in there and trying to bring it out as music, you know. I feel like I’ve been able to create this much and this diversity because of my perception of African music and what I feel like is missing and what I feel like will bring great exposure to the market, to the music. And I feel like I tried to refine my emotions, the best way I can, and I try to be real in communicating my emotions and I put most of the emotions in melody and that’s what I’ve been able to do so far. That’s brought me here.

Any current trends in Afrobeats that you have observed?

The only current trend in Afrobeats that I’ve observed is the new sound. There is now the confidence to be creatively free. I feel like people were kind of changing their sound so much up to whatever was already there; whatever they had in them was next level. So, it only took a few people to see that yes, it’s time to evolve. So right now, the new generation has more stance because everyone has brought their evolving ideas to the table of Afrobeats. That's what I have observed.

Your music covers are interactive artworks. Where does the inspiration come from?

The inspiration comes from parts of my life; Different parts of where I want to be; different parts of how I want my stories to be told the way they’re being told in music. There are certain things I can’t say through my music and certain things that people would understand more if they just saw a picture of it. That’s what I tend to do in my artwork.

‘I see myself as the bridge to take African music to the whole world,” is what you said recently. How important is representation to you as an artiste on a global stage?

Representation is key because it’s meaningless if you have no roots. Everywhere I go, I take the flag with me. I always represent myself; make sure I represent Benin City, make sure I represent Nigeria, and most especially Africa. It’s my privilege and to me just an unconscious responsibility. Making it this big and coming out here and glorifying myself without glorifying where I came from is prideful and empty. With the roots you have something, you are represented and have a meaning behind it. And I always want to show that meaning to the people. And show people that whatever I’m doing is not just me, you had to take a certain environment to create such a person.

How has your upbringing in Nigeria influenced your music style, and what cultural elements do you try to infuse into your music?

To be honest, I listen to everything, from all parts of the world. I never go into the studio trying to think of what elements I want to take from someone or a culture. I just create. I am a music lover; so like every other person, be musical, or non-musical, I’m a music lover so I love to create as wide and as wild as possible. So I never really think of trying to take anything from anywhere.

As an artiste, how do you see your music contributing to the preservation and promotion of African culture on a global scale?

As an artist, it’s very important because I feel like all that means to express our culture and music is just the fastest way. And being in an industry that has global attention right now is a great honour and is just important to me because at first people are dancing to a certain language and where is that language from? Nigeria.

Your music often incorporates a blend of different genres. What challenges do you face when trying to balance these different styles?

I never face any challenge. I create as easily as possible. It comes easy to me. I’m grateful to God for his inspiration and motivation but it’s never hard to me. I don’t even write music, I don’t write; I create.

As a rising star in the music industry, how do you balance your work and personal life?

I pray. I come from a very religious home. I pray I live and eat healthily. I read a lot of books. I watch a lot of educational videos. I like to learn new stuff. I won’t say I travel a lot in terms of vacations but I travel a lot in terms of touring. I go from territory to territory. I learn a lot of stuff from everyone So, I just carry new traits all around.

Your fashion sense has been praised by many of your fans. Can you share some tips or secrets for maintaining your unique style and image?

I’m inspired by a lot of influential rappers, designers, fashion heads, and magazines. For me, I won’t say the weather pushes me to dress a certain way. If it’s hot, I will still dress the way I’d want to dress; if it’s cold I’d still dress the way I’d want to. For me, I could change my clothes like 5 times a day. It’s just all about my mood. I won’t say I get it right all the time but setting moods come with different ways I want to look or perceive myself in a mirror.

Being a successful musician at such a young age can come with its own set of challenges. How do you deal with the pressures of fame and maintain a positive mindset?

I give everything to God because I am a very spiritual person. I pray a lot. I try to find alone time because I’m a big introvert. So, most times I’m alone, I just meditate and I just try to refuel my energy and try to stay away from the toxic and negative energy. One thing for me is certain I can hardly be influenced. I’m influential. I’m a thinker. I don’t get influenced immediately so before anyone gets any bad thing to my head, I already went through it a thousand times.

What advice would you give to aspiring musicians who are trying to break into the industry and establish themselves as artistes?

Just stay real and stay yourself; you would find your crowd. No matter how small but your originality is what’s going to keep you going. Because no matter how small you are, you can still influence someone big and that shows how much power you have. In the future also navigate your way with originality. Whatever religion you believe in, keep God close and always pray, always meditate, always focus; study and keep good friends.

What are your upcoming projects?

There is great music coming and I just recently dropped ‘Ultra’ which is kind of like a deluxe version of my album. It has 4 new songs, you should listen to it.

Rema will perform in Hyderabad on May 14. 5 pm. At Odeum by Prism, Financial District. ₹999 upwards.

