Dolly Parton announces her first-ever rock album titled ‘Rockstar’

Dolly Parton, the legend of country music who composed evergreen songs like 9 to 5 and I will always love you has taken on a new avatar with the announcement of her new rock album, Rockstar, at a press conference in Dallas.

The 30-track album features a ton of musicians, who will perform new versions of some songs they are popular for. Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr from The Beatles play Let It Be with Dolly. Sting features on a new version of the Police’s Every Breath You Take, and Miley Cyrus features on the new version of her hit single Wrecking Ball. Meanwhile, The singer will also cover Prince’s Purple Rain and she will collaborate with Lizzo to cover Led Zeppelin’s classic track, Stairway to Heaven.

Dolly spoke about the album, “I am very honoured and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure. I hope everybody enjoys the album as much as I’ve enjoyed putting it together!”.

Last year, Dolly was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which she initially refused stating that the Hall of Fame was for the people in rock music. She was quoted as saying, “I don’t feel that I have earned that right.” But eventually, she accepted the nomination and performed Jolene with Judas Priest’s Rob Halford, Pat Benatar, Brandi Carlile, and Annie Lennox at the Induction ceremony.

Rockstar is set to release on November 17, 2023, the album will be available as a two-CD set; a four-LP set and via digital download and on all streaming services.