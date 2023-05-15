Eurovision 2023: Sweden’s Loreen bags the win once again  

Loreen has made history, being the first female and only the second person in all the 67 years of Eurovision history to win twice by winning the Eurovision Song Contest for the second time with her pop anthem Tattoo. She had previously won the competition in 2012 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The Eurovision song contest has been an annual event organised by public broadcasters gathered in the Switzerland-based European Broadcasting Union since 1956 except for Covid-19 enforced gap in 2020. Eurovision is a fiercely competitive, colourfully creative competition in which each participating country prepares an original act by a performer which cannot exceed three minutes. The winners are decided based on votes at the end of the ‘Grand final’.

The singer, Lorine Zineb Nora Talhaoui, popularly known by her stage name Loreen rattled the stage and took home the Eurovision title, with a remarkable 583 points, a whooping 211 points difference from the points she scored for Euphoria in 2012.

She performed the majority of her three-minute song laying down under a large slab, charming the judges and gaining the favour of the public which led to her being crowned as the winner of the competition in Liverpool. Ukraine failed to host the competition this year due to political tensions and war with Russia and thus Liverpool hosted this year's contest on behalf of Ukraine, which won in 2022.

“This is so overwhelming,” Loreen said while collecting the trophy. “I'm so grateful. I'm so thankful. In my wildest dreams, I didn't think this would happen.”

Sweden’s victory this year means that it will be its turn to host Eurovision 2024 which would also be the 50th anniversary of Abba’s historic victory with Waterloo in 1974.

In the first Eurovision Song Contest, which was staged as an experiment in live, international TV broadcasting, only seven countries competed. As of now, 57 countries have participated in the competition at least once. To narrow down the field, there have been two semi-finals since 2008. This year, the top 10 countries making it to the semifinals move on to the grand final.

Eurovision 2023 featured a total of 37 entries, including the ‘Big Five’— France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Britain. These are the top financial contributors to the E.B.U. These five countries skip the nerve-wracking elimination round and go straight to the finals.

The top three acts of this year’s Eurovision were:

Tattoo by Loreen (Sweden - 583 points)

Cha Cha Cha’by Käärijä (Finland: - 526 points)

Unicorn by Noa Kirel (Israel - 362 points)

