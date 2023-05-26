Penn Masala's Homecoming Tour is a musical celebration of cultural fusion

Penn Masala, the trailblazing English-Hindi fusion a cappella group, has been at the forefront of blending Western pop and desi melodies since their establishment in 1996. With performances spanning the United States, India, and various international locations, Penn Masala has graced remarkable events such as President Obama's Diwali Celebration and the International Indian Film Academy Awards.

Throughout their illustrious 25-year journey, the group has released 12 full-length studio albums, amassing over 60 million music streams from their global fanbase. Their talent also caught the attention of the entertainment industry, as they made appearances in the comedy film American Desi and contributed to the Hollywood feature film and its soundtrack for Pitch Perfect 2, which garnered an American Music Award for Best Soundtrack in 2015.

The anticipation is palpable as the members of the acclaimed US-based South Asian a cappella group, are now preparing for the Bengaluru leg of their ongoing Homecoming Tour in India. The talented musicians, who had been planning the tour since before the pandemic, this year, embarked on a journey to their cultural roots, bringing their unique blend of music to six vibrant cities across the country.

With seven shows on their map, this musical extravaganza that's now arrived in the city promises an unforgettable experience for fans and music enthusiasts alike. When the tour was announced about a month ago, we sat down with a few members of the band to learn what the audience can expect from the show.

Having originated as a club at the University of Pennsylvania in 1996, Penn Masala boasts a strong alumni network comprising over 90 members. The current ones include Samarth Nayak, Ajay Kilambi, Rohit Rajagopalan, Prateek Adurty, Aryaman Meswani, Raghunandan Raman, Albert Gu, Venugopal Chillal, Riju Datta, Saaketh Narayan and Vishvesh Dhar.

Speaking about the form of music and the perspective towards it, the band shares, "Acapella has had its ups and downs over time, but at the end of the day, the thing that we really appreciate about this form of music is the brotherhood it enforces. We began in 1996 as the world's first South Asian acapella group and it's interesting to think about how over 27 years people who don't even understand the music have come around to appreciate what we have to present."

Adding to the same they also say, " In this age of TikTok and short-form media, one has to be super current with the music you're making. At the end of the day, you have to be on top of the trends. You have to be on top of putting out tracks that everyone's listening to as quickly as possible. I would encourage other acapella groups to not just think of themselves as cover bands, but to make new music too."

The Homecoming Tour kicked off on May 19, 2023, and Bengaluru is the next city on their itinerary, where they will be performing today. Fans who are ready to be swept away by the infectious energy and captivating performances that seamlessly incorporate elements of jazz, rock, hip hop, and their signature renditions of Bollywood mashups, can expect Blinding Lights x Bol Na Halke Halke, Ragas of Malhar and Dhoom x Talk Dirty from Penn Masala’s latest album, Midnight Oil.

"We have about three sets planned for our performance and they vary in mood and energy. Our second set is certainly a little calmer, we're sort of introducing melancholy, but you can expect our third set to be hype. We have a mix of Chammak Challo and Fire Burning, two songs that we really love and the music video is going to be super fun as well. And we also have some original songs that are in the works too, which we will be performing for our audience as an experiment! So stay tuned", the members elaborate.

Penn Masala has carved a unique place for themselves in the world of a cappella music. Their legacy continues to inspire and ignite a love for music that breaks boundaries.

₹499 onwards. May 26, 8pm. At Farzi Cafe, UB City.