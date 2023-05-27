Taylor Swift collaborates with Ice Spice, Lana Del Ray for Midnights' deluxe edition

Taylor Swift released the new deluxe version of 'Midnights' on Friday (May 26). This album comes with two new songs: a new remix of Karma with Ice Spice and an extended version of Snow on the Beach featuring Lana Del Rey.

The singer unveiled the music video for the Karma remix at MetLife Eras Tour in New Jersey. The video went live online on Friday at Midnight. In the music video, Ice Spice sings her featured verse from inside a clam before ascending a flight of stairs to the moon and Saturn with Taylor.

The rapper then appeared at the MetLife Stadium in real life to perform the song live with Taylor Swift for the first time. Speaking on the collaboration Taylor said “At the very beginning of the year, when I was just training for this tour, I got reached out to by Ice Spice, She sent a note: ‘If you’d ever like to do a collab, I’d love to.’ What she didn’t know at the time is that when I was streaming for the tour, I was listening to pretty much exclusively just her music, I was getting into the zone to tour because of her. And so I agreed."

Also Read: Taylor Swift to make her debut as feature film director

"When we went into the studio, I not only fell in love with her but decided she is the future. I’ve been around so many artists that are starting out, but I’ve never been around someone so prepared and curious and focused on what she wants," Taylor added.

Along with the brand-new, rap-infused song Karma, Midnights also includes a "More Lana Del Rey" rendition of Snow on the Beach. Lana claims that Swift initially requested her to sing the entirety of the second verse of the song's original version.“My job as a feature on a big artist’s album is to make sure I help add to the production of the song, so I was more focused on the production,” she told a popular media house. “She was very adamant that she wanted me to be on the album, and I really liked that song,” she added.

Also Read: The ‘Eras Tour’ becomes Taylor Swift’s biggest-ever US tour with the addition of 17 more dates

Taylor Swift is still performing on her Eras Tour and will be releasing Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) on July 7.