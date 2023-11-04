Led Zeppelin’s founder Jimmy Page surprises fans with their first performance in a decade at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Iconic guitarist, Jimmy Page, best known for his role in Led Zeppelin, made a rare appearance at the 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. He took the stage on Friday, November 3, at Brooklyn's Barclays Center, paying tribute to his ‘hero,’ Link Wray, who was posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, this year.

In a surprise live performance, the 79-year-old musician played Link’s legendary song, Rumble. This marked Jimmy’s first live performance in nearly ten years and was met with immense excitement from fans of rock and roll.

Before he launched into the song, a pre-recorded video message played, featuring Jimmy reminiscing about the impact of Link’s music on him: “‘What is this?’ In those days, there were many guitar instrumentals, but as a 14-year-old kid who could barely play the guitar, it really had an effect on me. The vigour and the strength and the power in it. And you know something else, it was fearless. It was just phenomenal. The essence of cool,” he was quoted as saying before the performance.

today I am thankful for Jimmy Page. I got a shock when I saw him…. I never, ever, ever, thought I’d get to see Jimmy live. A god among men. I cried a lot lol. What a fuckin night. pic.twitter.com/Yc392SK4wh — Goldilocks (@itsjustmyeye) November 4, 2023

Link, a legendary American guitarist and songwriter who passed away in 2005, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in the Music Influence category alongside other notable artists of the Class of 2023, such as Rage Against the Machine, Kate Bush, Willie Nelson, Missy Elliott, Sheryl Crow, George Michael, DJ Kool Herc, and The Spinners.

Video clips of Jimmy’s unexpected performance quickly went viral, with fans of rock and roll expressing their delight at seeing the guitar legend back on stage and in good health. Many praised his talent, and some even hoped for a Led Zeppelin reunion.

One fan remarked, “Dear lord, that is so good!” while another said, “Now there's a reason to watch!” The sentiment for a reunion was echoed as one fan commented, “Anyone else hope he and Plant reunite before it's too late?” Lastly, one emotional fan shared, “Today I am thankful for Jimmy Page. I got a shock when I saw him… I never, ever, ever, thought I'd get to see Jimmy live. A god among men. I cried a lot lol. What a f****n night.”