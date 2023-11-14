‘Papa Meri Jaan’ from Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal offers a glimpse into intricate layers of father-son relationship

The makers of the highly anticipated Ranbir Kapoor film Animal dropped its latest song, Papa Meri Jaan on Tuesday. Released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada the track delves into the emotional connection between the characters portrayed by Ranbir and Anil Kapoor. The YouTube caption teased viewers, saying, “Be Ready To Witness The Father-Son Bond, Carved In Blood.”

Sung by Sonu Nigam and composed by Harshardhan Rameshwar, with lyrics penned by Raj Shekhar, the song sheds light on the vulnerable side of the film, offering a glimpse into the intricate layers of the father-son relationship. Netizens showered accolades on Sonu Nigam's National Award-winning vocals in the song's comments section. One comment raved, “When Sonu Nigam puts his soul into a song, a legacy of the song extends beyond from generation to generation.”

Viewers were equally captivated by Ranbir's performance, with one fan expressing, “This movie is going to be a huge blockbuster; there is no one near to Ranbir Kapoor in case of acting. He has God's gift of acting skills and rare talent.” The song's superb picturisation and Ranbir's emotive expressions are earning admiration from fans.

Music has been a pivotal element in Animal, with previous tracks like Hua Main and Satranga receiving good responses from the listeners. Papa Meri Jaan beautifully captures the essence of the father-son bond, intensifying the anticipation surrounding the film's dynamic characters. The teaser for the film which was released last month, hinted at the complexity of their relationship, setting the stage for an emotionally charged narrative.

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directional also features Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol, with Tripti Dimri in key roles. The film has undergone a schedule change, with the release now slated for December 1, due to pending post-production work.