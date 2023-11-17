DGTL festival returns to Bengaluru for its third edition and DJ Kilimanjaro lets us in on his performance

DGTL, the global festival powerhouse, is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated return to India, boasting an electrifying lineup featuring a fusion of international and local talents set to captivate audiences in both Bengaluru and Mumbai. The inaugural artiste roster showcases luminaries such as the legendary minimal techno maestro Richie Hawtin, acclaimed Brazilian techno virtuoso ANNA, the influential music and fashion force Patrick Mason, the dynamic Dutch electronic collective Tinlicker, the versatile and enterprising Konstantin Sibold, Europe's techno circuit newcomer Onyvaa, and the celebrated afro-house selector Kilimanjaro, all contributing to the festival's vibrant international aura.

Festival-goers can also look forward to the triumphant return of Indian acts Axl Stace, Likwid, and Deep Brown, whose stellar performances in previous editions have earned them a well-deserved spot in this stellar lineup. The venues themselves will undergo a stunning transformation, evolving into impressive warehouse-style industrial spaces that house four distinct stages: Modular, Generator by Budweiser, Gain by Armani Exchange and Frequency, each featuring DGTL's signature cutting-edge stage designs.

Showcasing state-of-the-art visual experiences, the festival will boast impressive stage lights powered by innovative LED panels, moving lights, and headlights, collectively creating an iconic visual spectacle. DGTL has built a reputation for crafting awe-inspiring stages within raw, industrial settings, and through strategic partnerships with top-notch VJs, the festival promises to deliver mesmerizing light effects and visuals, elevating the overall sensory experience for attendees.

We catch up with electronic producer DJ, playing the sounds of afro, amapiano, and house artiste hailing from Southern Africa and now residing in London, Kilimanjaro, who is performing at the festival to know more:

Kilimanjaro

What can the music enthusiasts expect from your performance at DGTL?

Expect the usual from the usual. Big energy from the off. Everything from Afro to house to tribal. An eclectic blend of classics, originals and unreleased records. Lots of percussion, highs, lows, vocal hooks. And, as always, lots of dancing.

Whose performance are you looking forward to? Why?

Always been a massive fan of Dixon, so to get to see him perform live again plus be on the same lineup as him is a massive honour. I can’t wait.

What are some of your upcoming projects?

In the new year, I’ll be releasing the third of three records on Higher Ground, which I’m really excited for. The first two records, ‘Channel Z’ and ‘Hit ‘Em With It’ have both been really well received, so I gassed to see what you all think of this third release!

Your thoughts on performing in Bengaluru?

I’m really looking forward to it. I always stress how blessed I am to do what I do but it always feels that bit more special getting to travel and perform in front of crowds abroad. I’m buzzing to visit India for the first time and to make my debut at DGTL in Bangalore.

Besides the festival, do you plan on venturing out and exploring the city?

I’m actually in India for just shy of 2 weeks, so after the show in Bangalore, I’m playing at DGTL in Mumbai then heading to Goa for the week before doing the Mixmag Lab on the 24th of this month.

INR 3,013 onwards. November 17th & 18th. At The LaLit Ashok Bengaluru, Kumarakrupa Road.