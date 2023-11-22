Grammy Award-winner Sam Slater of 'Chernobyl' fame gives original score to ‘The Railway Men’

Two-time Grammy Award-winning Sam Slater, of Joker and Chernobyl fame, was roped in to produce the score for The Railway Men. Debutant director Shiv Rawail said, “The Railway Men and Chernobyl have one thing in common, and that’s Sam Slater, the music producer! We were very clear that the original score of The Railway Men should be immersive and gripping.”

“We were really keen to creatively collaborate with Sam for this and it eventually worked out. Sam got the brief in an instant and he was really invested in The Railway Men. He wanted to capture the emotions that people went through in his score. When you are emotionally attached to this degree, one can produce something incredible and we are thankful to Sam for elevating the experience of watching The Railway Men! He is a genius, Shiv added.

Sam had also previously spoken about his work with the recently released film and said, "The story is fantastic - warm, charming, exciting, dangerous and the score bubbles with huge swathes of noise and synths. @jakobvasak.windtal tired himself out, recording train stations, processing brass and keeping me company."

He further talked about his experience working with YRF and Shiv. "I had the great pleasure of working with Shiv and the @yrf crew to tell the story of the 1984 Bhopal Gas Leak last year. The team set up incredible sets and stages, shooting footage tirelessly on location in Bhopal, India amongst people who survived the events, to tell one of many stories from a night in which 1000+ regular folks died thanks to, yes you guessed it, regular old corporate greed," he added.

Speaking about The Railway Men, the Netflix and YRF series features a stellar ensemble cast, including R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu, Babil Khan, Juhi Chawla and Mandira Bedi, among others.

