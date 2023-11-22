Taylor Swift's fan suffers 'second-degree burns' at Brazilian concert

The fans of the singer-songwriter Taylor Swift have suffered from "second-degree burns" at her Brazilian Eras concert. Taking to social media, a Brazilian Swiftie explained that many fans in the audience needed medical treatment as temperatures soared to over 37 degrees Celsius at the Estadio Olimpico Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro. Other fans supported her claims, echoing her message, reports media publication.

Another said she left the event with three severe burns as "the metal plates that covered the floor turned into hot plates at 40 degrees Celsius." A third said the conditions were 'inhumane' inside the stadium, with crowds pushing up against each other. "When they opened the entrance, I was pushed and fell to the ground HOT. I got two second-degree burns that wouldn't stop burning in the sun," they added.

It comes after Taylor choked up on stage at the Eras Tour, fighting back tears as she performed a piano ballad during the second show in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, lyrically announcing that she is "sick with sadness" following the deaths of two of her young fans. For the unversed, due to the soaring temperatures in Brazil, one of Taylor's fans succumbed to a cardiac arrest.

As per a media report, 23-year-old Ana Clara Benevides Machado lost consciousness at the concert and was quickly rushed by the authorities to the nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead. Following Ana's death, Taylor posted a message on Instagram mourning her untimely demise.

"I can't believe I'm writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show. I can't even tell you how devastated I am by this. There's very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young. I'm not going to be able to speak about this from the stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it," read a part of her statement.