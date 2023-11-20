Pakistan's Erica Robin steals the show at Miss Universe 2023 in a ‘burkini’ 

In a glittering end of the Miss Universe 2023 competition, Sheynnis Palacios from Nicaragua emerged triumphant, claiming the prestigious title at the Jose Adolfo Pinde Arena in San Salvador, El Salvador, on November 19. The final three contenders included representatives from Nicaragua, Australia, and Thailand, with Palacios ultimately securing the crown.

India’s Shweta Sharda showcased her grace and talent, earning a spot in the top 20 during the semi-finals. However, the competition intensified during the swimsuit round, preventing Shweta from advancing into the top 10.

While the spotlight was on the winners, it was Pakistan’s Erica Robin who captured the attention of the audience. Erica, a 25-year-old Pakistani, made history by becoming the first participant from Pakistan in the Miss Universe beauty pageant. Despite not making it to the final round, Erica's decision to wear a burkini during the swimsuit round broke barriers and ignited discussions on diversity in beauty pageants.

Facing backlash from influential figures in Pakistan, Erica expressed confusion about the criticism, stating, “It feels great to represent Pakistan. But I don’t understand where the backlash is coming from. I think it is this idea that I would be parading in a swimsuit in a room full of men.”

Her bold choice to wear a burkini, a first in Miss Universe history, garnered praise for challenging traditional norms. Despite the controversy, Erica’s presence on the global stage emphasised the evolving landscape of beauty pageants, fostering conversations about acceptance and inclusivity.

