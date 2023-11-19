Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios shines bright as Miss Universe 2023

In a dazzling spectacle, Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios, emerged triumphant as the 72nd Miss Universe after an intense competition featuring 90 candidates from around the globe. The grand finale witnessed Miss Nicaragua, Miss Thailand, and Miss Australia reaching the last round, creating a nail-biting moment of anticipation. The outgoing Miss Universe 2022, R'Bonney Gabriel, passed on the prestigious crown with pride and joy.

The crowd erupted in cheers as Nicaragua claimed the Miss Universe 2023 title, securing a well-deserved victory. Miss Thailand secured the first runner-up position, while Miss Australia, Moraya Wilson, earned the title of second runner-up. The historic crowning moment was a blend of glittering glamour and tears of joy, etching a memorable chapter in the beauty pageant's legacy.

During the final question segment, contestants were asked, “If you could live one year in another woman’s shoes, who would you choose and why?” Miss Australia honoured her mother, Miss Thailand cited Malala Yousafzai for inspiration, and Miss Nicaragua surprised everyone by choosing women's rights activist Mary Wollstonecraft, hailed as the mother of feminism.

Social media erupted with congratulatory messages for the deserving winner, with fans expressing enthusiasm for Nicaragua's exceptional performance. Comments flooded in, celebrating the victory and acknowledging Nicaragua's compelling life story of perseverance.

The Miss Universe 2023 pageant, a spectacle of beauty and grace, unfolded on Saturday, November 18, captivating global audiences. The event was not only broadcast on traditional platforms but also streamed live on Miss Universe's YouTube channel and its X account, ensuring a global audience for this momentous occasion.