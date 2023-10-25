Green Day announces release date for 14th studio album ‘Saviors’, unveils first single

American punk rock band Green Day delighted their fans with exciting news on Tuesday, announcing the release date for their upcoming 14th studio album. Titled Saviors, the album is scheduled to drop on January 19, 2024. This marks the band’s first full-length album release since 2020 and serves as a follow-up to their album Father of All Mo********rs. Fans can already pre-order the album, which will be released via Reprise/Warner Records.

To double the excitement, Green Day also unveiled the album's first single, The American Dream Is Killing Me, along with its official music video. The video, directed by Brendan Walter and Ryan Baxley, takes a noir-inspired approach and features the band immersed in a zombie apocalypse.

Green Day's frontman, Billie Joe Armstrong, shared his perspective on the newly-released single, stating, “As soon we cut it, we said, ‘Okay, that’s going first.’” He further described it as "a look at the way the traditional American Dream doesn’t work for a lot of people – in fact, it’s hurting a lot of people.”

Fans first got a glimpse of Saviors during an intimate show held at the Fremont Country Club in Las Vegas, where the band debuted the unreleased song. They later made it public during their headline performance at the When We Were Young festival. The upcoming album will be available in multiple formats and limited-edition vinyl colourways.

Green Day collaborated with Grammy-winning producer Rob Cavallo for Saviors. Notably, Rob previously worked with the band on their iconic albums Dookie (1994) and American Idiot (2004).

In addition to the album announcement, Green Day shared details about an upcoming US headline tour in 2024, featuring guest performances by The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas. European tour dates are expected to be announced at a later date.

During the second night of the When We Were Young festival, the band also introduced another unreleased song titled Look Ma, No Brains! from the upcoming 2024 album, further exciting their dedicated fan base.