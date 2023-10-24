Megan Thee Stallion teases new music project

Rapper-songwriter Megan Thee Stallion has teased her latest project, and it looks like a sure spookfest.

The Savage hitmaker posted a video on her Instagram on Monday, teasing a new track alongside what looks to be its potential new music video.

The Grammy-winning rapper, 28, shared a short video focusing on her lips in pitch black background as she utters the words: “Just as a snake sheds its skin, we must shed our past, over and over again.”

Then she suddenly appears out of the blue with her visage hidden in darkness and possessing cat like demon eyes, before she proceeds to open her mouth in carnivorous fashion, revealing her monstrous teeth.

The sneak peek then concluded with two slides that read: “A story by Megan Thee Stallion” and “Directed by Douglas Bernardt.”

Megan’s latest post follows her settlement with her former record label, 1501 Certified Entertainment.

The record label announced on social media that the singer and the label have “mutually reached a confidential settlement to resolve their legal differences,” according to a popular magazine.

“I’m pleased to announce that Megan and I have come to the table to resolve our legal differences,” 1501 Certified Entertainment CEO Carl Crawford said in an interview with the outlet.

“During the course of this time, we have grown, we have evolved, and amicably decided to part ways. I’m very satisfied with the outcome and confident in the future of 1501.”

In 2020, the rapper alleged that the label had prevented her from releasing new music as they were not on board with it. She was then granted a temporary restraining order against the company by its CEO. After that, she was able to release a nine-track EP titled Suga.

The rapper also recently went on record to state that she isn’t looking to sign up with a new label anytime soon.

