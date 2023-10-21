Rituparna Sengupta dons awe inspiring avatar in 'Devi Song'

Bengali star Rituparna Sengupta's new track Devi Song: Unmasked Goddess featuring her was released on Saturday, and it brings to life the power of goddess Durga on the auspicious occasion of Durga puja. The music video of the song stars Rituparna as Shakti in an awe-inspiring avatar.

The track, sung by Swapnali Galikward, has been composed and penned by Rajan Sarvade. It is a powerful track amplified greatly by Swapnali Galikward’s captivating vocals.

The song features the story of Durga Maa or Devi Maa as she is often called in a very unique fashion and carries on wayward, as it takes listeners on a journey of self-discovery, empowerment, and woman power.



Also Read: Dolly Parton says she wanted to cover Miley Cyrus' 'Wrecking Ball'

The track features classical instrumentation with powerful verses in Sanskrit and Hindi, presenting a contrast between the two sides of the same goddess, as Durga is both a protector and a destroyer.

It also features a cosmic dance by Rituparna, and how she embraces both these aspects, as the goddess gives power to women, demolishing the lingering darkness and evil that preys on innocence.

Rituparna Sengupta, talking about the song said, "Devi Song is a remarkable ode to the strength and resilience of women. It's an honour to be a part of this project that brings Devi Maa's story to life in such a unique and powerful way”.

Neha Lohia, who is director of the track, envisioned it as a catalyst for a global conversation on women's empowerment.

Talking about the song, Neha said: "Devi Song: Unmasked Goddess is more than just a song; rather it's a transformative experience that takes the audience on a journey from darkness to light, exploring the depths of self-discovery and empowerment. The song's narrative revolves around the empowering story of Devi Maa, shedding light on her unmasked essence.”



Also Read: Lyricist and composer Manan Bhardwaj on Yaariyan 2

She added: "Devi Maa's story is not just a tale of mythology; it's a reflection of the inner strength and divinity within every woman. With this project, we hope to inspire and empower women across the world to embrace their true power.”

The goddess Durga, as well as Kali are particularly revered during the occasions of Durga Puja and Navaratri, as both mark a sacred homage to the almighty mother goddess known as Adi Parashakti or Mahadevi.