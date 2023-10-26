Artistes Khanvict, Raaginder, and Rashmeet Kaur fuse genres in Devotion, track from upcoming EP, Arrival

Khanvict, Raaginder, and Rashmeet Kaur have joined forces for their latest track, Devotion, part of the upcoming EP Arrival. This musical collaboration blends Sufi-inspired melodies and electronic bass fusion. Khanvict, rooted in Surrey and influenced by artists like Clozee and Troyboi, gained recognition for his track Closer, addressing important social issues in South Asian culture.

Raaginder, hailing from the San Francisco Bay Area and currently residing in New York, seamlessly merges classical and contemporary sounds with his violin expertise. Rashmeet Kaur, known for her versatile vocals and genre-blending approach, has collaborated with major artists like Major Lazer and Diplo.

Devotion represents this collaboration, intertwining Rashmeet Kaur's vocals with Khanvict's bass and Raaginder's violin. Beyond the music, Khanvict and Raaginder are planning a North American tour. The project signifies a milestone for Khanvict as he readies his debut album. The collaboration is an illustration of artistes from varied backgrounds creating unique music. The EP is set for release soon this month.

Following the release of Devotion, Khanvict and Raaginder are set to embark on a 10-day North American tour, building on the success of their previous tour in the fall of 2022. With a rapidly expanding fanbase and an exciting collaboration with a Punjabi music superstar, the project is poised to be a turning point in Khanvict's career. This milestone not only showcases his remarkable musical prowess but also paves the way for his impending project.