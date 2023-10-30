How music festivals are promoting ecotourism in the country?

Music festivals in India have grown in popularity, attracting music enthusiasts from across the globe. These festivals celebrate the synergy between music and the natural world. As a result, many of them are adopting eco-friendly practices and endorsing sustainability. These initiatives unveil nature's hidden treasures, expanding the perception of Indian cultural music and the significance of music festivals.

Prashansa Kapoor, who attended the Ziro Festival of Music in the picturesque landscapes of Arunachal Pradesh, highlighted the magnetism of Indian culture, especially music festivals. She noted that these events captivate fans, making them reluctant to return home. Sustainability and musical festivals have become integral aspects of India's cultural fabric.

This exposure to sustainability and ecotourism has fuelled the demand for music festivals. These events cater to a diverse range of music tastes and offer platforms for artistes, bands, and performers to showcase their talent, gaining recognition and recall.

Marko Veisson from the Estonian nu-folk duo band Puuluup, who performed at Ziro, lauded the festivals' efforts to promote eco-consciousness. “Performing at musical fests often gives us an opportunity to encourage and embrace eco-consciousness because it's heartening to see that music festivals are stepping up their game by recognizing their environmental impact and taking proactive measures to mitigate it. Though it involves a lot of travel and resource consumption specifically for festival organisers, nevertheless, it's great to see people making an effort to address environmental concerns. These events not only advocate eco-consciousness but inspire people to be more inclined to integrate eco-conscious practices into their daily lives,” he said.

Digitalisation has also played a pivotal role in connecting festival organisers with music lovers and potential attendees. Social media platforms bridge the gap, generating awareness and excitement and driving effective engagement among people.

Music festivals often inspire people to explore nature, blending music, landscapes, and tourism. Lush greenery, hills, and scenic locations enhance the musical experience and contribute to the growth and popularity of sustainable development.

The fusion of music with nature and cultural traditions offers festival-goers unique experiences. These festivals feature elements like food vendors, art installations, tribal dances, themed zones, flea markets, and more.

Organisers, such as Bobby Hano, Co-Founder and Festival Director of Ziro Festival, emphasise that such multi-dimensional approaches promote responsible tourism. Traditional building materials like wood, bamboo, banana leaves, and floral decorations replace harmful plastic and hazardous products, nurturing cultural experiences and sustainable growth in music festivals.