Feigning Fantasy! Komorebi opens up about her new album, The Fall, in an exclusive chat

These days, when you meet someone in person you expect them to replicate their online personality. But Komorebi aka Tarana Marwah, a popular indie artist stands contrary to it. Her online personality, one that resonates with her work, is inspired by the fantasy world of anime and it is poles apart from her offscreen, simple, girl-nextdoor looks. As an artiste, Komorebi has created a fantasy world where her alter ego Kiane fights the bad guys, hovers across planets and explores the cosmos.

Kiana, from what we understand, is an extension of Komorebi which itself is an extension of Tarana. But Kiana’s world is not just limited to music. It also extends to comic books and video games. Through Kiana, Komorebi wants to create an exclusive IP and it is safe to say that she is here for the long run.

Currently, she is gearing up for her conceptual album, The Fall, and Indulge speaks to her about the two singles, I Grew Up and Watch Out that have been released so far, her polarising persona, what inspires her musical choices and lots more...

Komorebi (Tarana Marwah)

Tell us about your upcoming album and the first single, I Grew Up.

The album reflects my journey through my 20s. You are basically living my life through the main character Kiane who is travelling through the cosmos, escaping her home, crashing planets and coming across a villain. This is similar to things that I experienced but in a very different universe. It is my life but I have also distanced myself from it and allowed it to be expressed in an entirely new and different format.

What about the second single?

The second single Watch Out is a very interesting track and we shot this in Leh where I am having a dance battle with the antagonists from my comic. It is really beautifully shot and it features Glorious Luna who is a drag queen from Bombay. Komorebi is often defined as a nostalgic and comforting feeling.

Do you think that translates into your music?

I will tell you a strange thing. Whenever I am writing and let’s say I am in a very aggravated or flustered state of mind, the music that I end up writing always remains calm and relaxing and has a very positive nature.

Let’s take a step back. What sparked your interest in music?

As a child, I used to watch a lot of anime and I would listen to its soundtracks. There were a couple of writers and one of them that really resonated with me where Shiro Sagisu who did the sound for Bleach: Memories of Nobody. Afterwards, I started listening to the scores from the likes of Hans Zimmer, Philip Glass and Alexandre Desplat. Later, as an adult, I started loving ’90s electronica hip-hop music. Radiohead, Massive Attack and Nine Inch Nails really became my influence and for the women in that space, I had artistes like Grimes and even Lady Gaga. I was really fascinated by how they had these two personalities — one very personable, humble and approachable and one where they were performative.

As an alternative music artiste, you also have a very unique sense of style. Where does that come from?

To be very frank, I am not very fond of myself a lot of times. I have always wanted to create a persona or an avatar with my music and my art, where I could give qualities that I don’t possess. In a way, I am allowing different parts of myself that are suppressed to sort of come out, through my character, Kiane.

What’s next for you?

My album comes out on September 8, so there is quite a bit that is happening. I am also a scoring artist so some projects are coming out on OTT. It’s quite a busy and absolutely full year.

Lastly, if you had to send out one message to young and upcoming artistes who are trying out something different, what would that be?

Don't always give the audience what they want. Be what you want to be and have a sustainable, authentic and real relationship with your art. It may not always give you returns in the material world but having a spiritual connection with your art is very important. It deserves respect. You deserve respect. I am still learning this myself. I Grew Up and Watch Out are now streaming on all major audio platforms.

