The 7th Bahrain International Jazz Festival to be held on April 26

This year, the festival announces its recognition as the only festival in the Middle East to be designated by the Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz/UNESCO as a Global Organizational Partner of International Jazz Day. This esteemed recognition underscores the festival’s unwavering commitment to advancing the development of jazz in the Middle East.

The festival will feature an exciting lineup of world-class jazz musicians, encompassing a diverse range of styles and influences. From soulful melodies to improvisational virtuosity, attendees can expect unforgettable performances that showcase the boundless creativity of jazz artistes.

In addition to live performances, the festival will offer a variety of activities and experiences for attendees of all ages. From workshops and masterclasses to interactive jam sessions, the festival provides opportunities for both seasoned musicians and aspiring talents to engage with the vibrant jazz community.