Vijaynarain's first solo live show in the city promises to be a celebration of his original work

This is your first major performance in years, where you will perform your original music. Tell us about the journey.

I’m doing a full-fledged show by myself for the first time with a band and supporting singers. It’s been a fantastic journey. It started 10-12 years ago when I was in Chennai doing a lot of live shows. But once I moved abroad, even though I was composing my songs and doing film recordings, the opportunities to perfor m live were quite limited. That is one of the reasons I moved back to Chennai because my heart truly lies in performing live — doesn’t matter if it’s for an audience of five people or 5,000 people. The feeling of being able to connect with a live audience is something unparalleled and for an artiste, it’s like the pinnacle of artistic satisfaction.