Gen-Z pop singer Ridi Oswal’s 'Guilty Feet' is a nod to her Indian roots

Ridi Oswal, a 19-year-old indie-pop singer and songwriter navigating swiftly between chemical engineering and music tells us that her day does not really start until she sneaks away into her cosy home studio. It's when she dives into the world of melodies and lyrics swirling in her head that things come to life for her.

Ridi, from what our exclusive chat unveils, is someone who constantly puts her contemporary musical sensibilities to the test and her most recent release, Guilty Feet, is one fine example. We catch up with the young artiste to learn more about the track, how her upbringing in Switzerland influences her sound and lots more…

You discovered your passion for music at the young age of 8. Do you remember how that came about?

Oh, absolutely, that's a moment I'll never forget. It all started in a music academy in New York. The moment I was introduced to the rich sounds of jazz and opera, something just clicked inside me. It wasn't just learning music; it felt like I was discovering a piece of myself I didn’t even know was missing. That academy opened up a whole new world for me, where I could express all my feelings and stories through tunes and lyrics.

What inspired you to release your first single, Top Guy, in 2021?

Dropping Top Guy was a full-circle moment for me. It was the product of soaking up all kinds of music, from the classic Indian tunes I grew up with to the captivating French beats I fell in love with while in Switzerland. It marked the beginning of really putting myself out there, sharing my own mix of tunes and tales, hoping to strike a chord with anyone who’d listen and maybe see a bit of themselves in the music I make.

Your recent track, Guilty Feet, also has an Indian touch to it. What made you incorporate these elements, and what was your vision for the song?

Guilty Feet is a celebration of my identity, a homage to the diverse influences that have shaped me. It’s pretty much like a love letter to who I am with all these sounds and vibes that have been part of my life. Throwing in those Indian beats was a nod to my roots, showing the world where I come from. It’s like having a chat between the old school and the new, mixing it all up in a way that feels true to me.