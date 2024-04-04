Kunal Pandit's new song 'Maan Jana' is a peppy number with an interesting anecdote behind it

What is your take on independent artistes gaining prominence across the country?

India is the only country I believe calls music independent music just because it’s not written for a feature film, a web series or for a production house. We have to start identifying ourselves as musicians and not independent musicians, just because we are releasing a song by giving it to a third-party distributor. Even artistes releasing music via labels call it independent music. But is it?

To me, independent music is where I give myself a song brief that I want to put out in the world because it’s a feeling I am currently missing from the consumption of my playlist. Additionally, the audience in India, let’s face it, is always discovering music that is in film or has a star status attached to it. For all such independent musicians, discovery is still hard and we have to do everything in our power to get the right audience without going bankrupt in the process. I will conclusively say that the discovery of independent acts is still quite slow in India, and we cannot do anything more than what we are already doing to make it better. Let time take care of its due course.