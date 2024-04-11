Blackpink’s Lisa partners with American label RCA Records
Get ready for a ‘big movement’ in Lisa’s solo career! The Blackpink member has officially partnered with the legendary American label RCA Records, according to a recent announcement by her newly formed agency, LLOUD.
This powerhouse collaboration marks a bold new chapter for Lisa, giving her the freedom to fully own and shape her solo projects. Having established LLOUD in February 2024, she’s ready to soar as a solo artist while still slaying alongside her Blackpink bandmates – Jisoo, Rosé, and Jennie.
LLOUD’s social media announcement sent fans into a frenzy, simply stating, “LLOUD is excited to share that Lisa is joining the RCA family... visit LaLisaOfficial.com to be the first to hear about what we've been working on!” Lisa herself couldn’t contain her excitement, calling it a ‘super exciting’ move.
Lisa’s journey to this point has been nothing short of phenomenal. Debuting under YG Entertainment as part of Blackpink in 2016, she has consistently proven her versatility as a performer. In 2021, she embarked on a solo career with a bang, releasing her self-titled single album, LALISA. This groundbreaking debut smashed records, becoming the first K-pop artist solo album to surpass 1 billion streams on Spotify. With only two tracks, Lalisa and Money, she became the fastest K-pop soloist to achieve this incredible feat.
Fast forward to February 2024, Lisa launched LLOUD, a platform for her to showcase [her] vision in music and entertainment. Now, with the backing of RCA, the sky’s the limit for this multi-talented artiste.