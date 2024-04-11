Blackpink’s Lisa partners with American label RCA Records

Lisa’s journey to this point has been nothing short of phenomenal. Debuting under YG Entertainment as part of Blackpink in 2016, she has consistently proven her versatility as a performer. In 2021, she embarked on a solo career with a bang, releasing her self-titled single album, LALISA. This groundbreaking debut smashed records, becoming the first K-pop artist solo album to surpass 1 billion streams on Spotify. With only two tracks, Lalisa and Money, she became the fastest K-pop soloist to achieve this incredible feat.