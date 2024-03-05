Blackpink’s Jennie takes Paris Fashion Week by storm in a chic Chanel outfit

Blackpink’s Jennie isn’t just a K-Pop star; she’s a fashion force. On the final day of Paris Fashion Week, the Solo hitmaker stole the show (well, almost) at the Chanel Fall-Winter 2024/25 Ready-to-Wear show. Forget about the clothes; Jennie herself was the ultimate runway spectacle.
Living up to her ‘Human Chanel’ title, Jennie embodied the brand’s essence in a breathtaking black tulle dress. This wasn’t just any black dress, though. It was a graceful, ballet-inspired masterpiece from Chanel’s Spring-Summer 2024 Haute Couture collection – a masterclass in minimalist elegance with a touch of unexpected drama.
The real genius of Jennie’s look was in the details. The single, long fingerless glove added a touch of playfulness, hinting at her Blackpink persona. The carefully constructed ‘messy bun’ with loose strands framing her face struck a perfect balance between chic and edgy. To top it off, the black over-the-knee boots added a dose of rockstar cool. Dripping in gorgeous gold and silver Chanel necklaces, she embodied pure fashion royalty.
Fans are already losing it over Jennie's look. Some hailed her as a “goth princess,” while others were busy solidifying her status as a ‘Chanel Icon.’ One thing’s for sure: Jennie's reign at Paris Fashion Week has ensured her name remains firmly at the top of trending topics.
This Parisian triumph comes hot on the heels of her February variety show comeback on Amazon Prime Video’s Apartment 404. Sharing the screen with Korean comedy powerhouses like Yoo Jae-suk and Yang Se-chan, Jennie is proving she’s a force to be reckoned with both on and off the stage. But with this dazzling Chanel moment, it’s clear her fashion prowess might just steal the spotlight.