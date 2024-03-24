Blackpink's 'How You Like That' first K-pop performance video to cross 1.6 bn YT views

K-pop all-girls superband Blackpink have reached a new milestone as their track How You Like That is now the first performance video to cross 1.6 billion views on YouTube.

As per their agency YG Entertainment, Blackpink's How You Like That dance video surpassed 1.6 billion views on YouTube. This marks approximately three years and eight months since its release on July 6, 2020, making it the first record of its kind for a K-pop dance video. With this achievement, the superband now holds a total of four videos on YouTube with over 1.6 billion views each.