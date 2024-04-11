Popular NYC DJ Mister Cee passes away aged 57

A giant of NYC’s hip-hop scene, DJ Mister Cee has passed away at the age of 57, according to reports. Tributes poured in after Hot 97 personality Peter Rosenberg took to social media with a heartfelt message, “We have lost the iconic Mister Cee. I listened to him yesterday and am in complete shock. He was a dear friend to all of us, a wonderful man, and one of the most important and impactful DJs of all time. I love you Cee”