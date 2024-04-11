Popular NYC DJ Mister Cee passes away aged 57

A giant of NYC’s hip-hop scene, DJ Mister Cee has passed away at the age of 57, according to reports. Tributes poured in after Hot 97 personality Peter Rosenberg took to social media with a heartfelt message, “We have lost the iconic Mister Cee. I listened to him yesterday and am in complete shock. He was a dear friend to all of us, a wonderful man, and one of the most important and impactful DJs of all time. I love you Cee”
Mister Cee, born Calvin LeBrun, wasn’t just a DJ; he was a kingmaker. His Throwback at Noon show on Hot 97 was legendary, a must-listen for any New York hip-hop head. He later moved his talents to Audacy’s 94.7 The Block. Hot 97, in a statement confirming his passing from his family, called him “a pillar of our stations,” citing the joy he brought listeners with his iconic sets.
Cee’s impact went far beyond spinning tracks. He was a key figure in shaping NYC’s DJ culture, collaborating with titans like Big Daddy Kane on his explosive 1988 debut album. His fingerprints are also on The Notorious B.I.G.'s landmark 1994 release, Ready to Die.
Mister Cee’s legacy lives on in the music he championed and the careers he helped launch. The hip-hop world lost a legend this week, but his influence will continue to inspire for generations to com