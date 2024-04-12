Chennai cover band The Medium Rare promise a fun ’90s fuelled evening this weekend

You know the feeling — the moment ’90s music is played, the entire crowd gets grooving to the beat. The ’90s was the era of boy bands, and Chennai’s The Medium Rare is getting ready to perform covers of popular bands like Backstreet Boys, Boyzone, Westlife, Nsync , All4one, Boys2men, Take That, Blue and many more. This is going to be a tribute night special, curated by Quriosity. Ahead of the gig, we speak to founder and lead singer Orlando to know more about what makes ’90s songs stand out, whether covers enhance original versions and lots more. Orlando tells us why songs from that particular era were so appealing. “They were emotive, had meaningful lyrics, and were groovy,” he says.