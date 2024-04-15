Singers Sonu Nigam and Jaya Kishori collaborate for ‘Payoji Maine Ram Ratan Dhan Payo’

Talking about the bhajan, Sonu Nigam says, “Payoji Maine Ram Ratan Dhan Payo is a widely popular devotional song and is a song that most of us have listened to. This version has struck the perfect balance between adding a fresh musical element to it while staying true to the soul of the bhajan. I had a great time recording with Raaj Aashoo and Jaya. We are very happy with the end result.”

Jaya Kishori further adds, “Recording this beautiful bhakti geet with T-series and Sonu Nigam has been a great experience. The brand has always been the frontrunner when it comes to devotional music and I can’t think of a better team to come together for this track.”