Singers Sonu Nigam and Jaya Kishori collaborate for ‘Payoji Maine Ram Ratan Dhan Payo’

The inimitable Sonu Nigam and motivational-speaker-cum-singer Jaya Kishori come together for the first time ever for the devotional track Payoji Maine Ram Ratan Dhan Payo.
Payoji Maine Ram Ratan Dhan Payo is a soulful devotional melody which only further enhances the auspicious Ram Navami celebration with its soothing music and unparalleled vocals. Raaj Aashoo’s music along with traditional as well as Seepi Jha’s heartfelt lyrics create a divine melody translating into an uplifting musical experience.
Talking about the bhajan, Sonu Nigam says, “Payoji Maine Ram Ratan Dhan Payo is a widely popular devotional song and is a song that most of us have listened to. This version has struck the perfect balance between adding a fresh musical element to it while staying true to the soul of the bhajan. I had a great time recording with Raaj Aashoo and Jaya. We are very happy with the end result.”
Jaya Kishori further adds, “Recording this beautiful bhakti geet with T-series and Sonu Nigam has been a great experience. The brand has always been the frontrunner when it comes to devotional music and I can’t think of a better team to come together for this track.”