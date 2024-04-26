Jason Derulo says King and he co-wrote ‘Bumpa’, 'Blending our languages and styles'

King said, "Working with Jason on Bumpa was an incredible journey of creating a global dance anthem from India. I'm all set to dive into uncharted territory with fresh sounds and music, and Bumpa is just the start. Collaborating with Jason was amazing, and I'm looking forward to bringing the house down with this banger track!"

The song is choreographed by the French duo Les Twins, who have also worked with global superstars Beyonce and Jason Derulo. Jason had earlier collaborated with Canadian musician Tesher on the song, Jalebi Baby, which took inspiration from Jalebi Bai, a song from 2011's song Double Dhamaal.