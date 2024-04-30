Billie Eilish locks September for her world tour; first stop: Quebec

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish is gearing up to embark on a world tour in support of her forthcoming third album, Hit Me Hard and Soft. The album is set for release on May 17. The Live Nation-produced tour will kick off in September in Quebec and continue through North America until December, stated reports.

In February 2025, Eilish will hit Australia, followed by Europe, the UK, and Ireland from April to late July. Tickets will be available for presale on April 30, with additional presales running throughout the week.