Sounds of success

The musical calling

Karode had a ‘very studious’ life at her home, in Noida. However, she was passionate about music from childhood, listening to late legend Lata Mangeshkar. “I am trained in Hindustani classical music starting at the age of 13. I ‘overtrained’ to the point that during my Class 12 board exams, I used to take music lessons from my teacher, stretching to four hours (laughs). It’s not a flex, but the music used to relax my mind and give me happiness,” she shares about her early days. Karode’s school years were spent participating in numerous music competitions and winning accolades. “After a point, my classmates used to tease me calling me ‘Bairi Piya’ as I often used to sing this melody from the movie Devdas,” she quips.

However, while deciding on a career, Karode was at a crossroads. “I heard from people that music is not the most sustainable profession and comes with a lot of uncertainty. I thought of not singularly focusing on it and opted for filmmaking as it incorporated music in some form.” The singer embarked on a photography and documentary career capturing stars like Deepika Padukone and Rajat Kapoor and making short films on artistes Himmat Shah and G R Iranna. Meanwhile, in a serendipitous moment in 2018, musician Jeet Gannguli heard a sample of her voice and called her to sing a Bengali song ‘Mon’ from the comedy film Jamai Badal. “It was a song with singer Jubin Nautiyal and I was on cloud nine! The first person who trusts you and gives you a break in the industry is very important and always memorable. It was Gannguli sir who acted as my mentor.”