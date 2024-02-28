Ariana Grande lashes out at hackers for leaking unreleased songs

Singer-songwriter Ariana Grande has a message for people who leaked her music.

The singer recently spoke about some of her music from studio sessions with Grammy-winning producer Max Martin getting leaked on TikTok, including her song Fantasize, reports a popular magazine.

She said on the Zach Sang Show, “Before I left for Wicked, the few studio sessions I did, which are all — all — over TikTok, thank you so much."

Ariana then sent a message to the hackers: "I'll see you in jail, literally.”