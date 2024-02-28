Music

Ariana Grande lashes out at hackers for leaking unreleased songs

The singer recently spoke about some of her music from studio sessions with Grammy-winning producer Max Martin getting leaked on TikTok
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grandeimpress

Singer-songwriter Ariana Grande has a message for people who leaked her music.

The singer recently spoke about some of her music from studio sessions with Grammy-winning producer Max Martin getting leaked on TikTok, including her song Fantasize, reports a popular magazine.

She said on the Zach Sang Show, “Before I left for Wicked, the few studio sessions I did, which are all — all — over TikTok, thank you so much."

Ariana then sent a message to the hackers: "I'll see you in jail, literally.”

Ariana Grande
JAFA's new single 'Words Leave' is a reflection on loss and growth

As per the magazine, she explained that those songs were actually written for an unnamed TV show, not for her. “So Fantasize comes out — ‘comes out’ — crazy, was stolen. Comes out? Thieves, pirates, crooks, illegal. I’ll pay you more to put it away, to get it back,” she said with a laugh.

Ariana explained that the original version was “a parody of a 1990s girl group vibe.” The singer then said that people had already heard them because hackers “stole them again.”

Ariana Grande
Viral sensation Justh reveals his best moment from the shoot of his music video for 'Chor' and more

Ariana said: “They’re very different now — so that’s exciting, too.”

When asked if she’s heard fan made songs using an artificial-intelligence-powered version of her own voice, she remained unimpressed: “Yes, what are we doing? Why? I hate it.”

ariana grande
TikTok
hackers
Fantasize

Related Stories

No stories found.
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com