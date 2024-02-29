JLo says she didn’t get enough love as a child from her ‘narcissistic’ mother

She then spoke about her parents, Guadalupe Rodriguez and David Lopez, who divorced in the 1990s. “I felt very ignored by my dad because he was always working nights, then all day he would sleep and I didn’t feel like I had enough of a connection with him,” she said.

“My mom was narcissistic, center of the attention, life of the party-type person,” Jennifer added.

She had previously alluded to her relationship with her mother in the Netflix documentary, Halftime in 2022.

“My mom is a super complicated woman and she carries a lot of baggage, she wanted us to be independent and never have to rely on a man. She did what she had to do to survive, and it made her strong, but it also made her tough,” she said.

Jennifer added: “She beat the... out of us.”

The mother-daughter duo also took “a break” from each other.