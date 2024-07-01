[WATCH] AR Rahman celebrates India's T20 World Cup victory with a special rendition of 'Team India Hai Hum' song

"India! India! India!" chanted the entire country as the men in blue lifted the the World Cup in the T20 trophy under Rohit Sharma's leadership. The victory, which put an end to the 17-year-long dry spell and relieved the team of the "chokers" tag was celebrated by Oscar award winner, AR Rahman, in the most patriotic fashion.

He dedicated a special performance of his song, Team India Hai Hum from Maidaan starring Ajay Devgn. The motivational number is composed, performed, produced and arranged by Rahman. He shared the video of the performance on Youtube with a synopsis that read, "Celebrating India’s #t20worldcup2024 win Enjoy our #teamindia song performance."

He also actively promoted the track on his social media handles and his loyal fans were quick to heap praises. One user wrote, "A perfect tribute to our Superstars of cricket who have given us Indians to feel on top of the world," while another penned, "Great tribute by our Maestro to our Men in Blue."

Check the performance here: