‘I am only getting started,’ SlowCheeta aka Chaitnya Sharma, fresh off the success of ‘Maidaan’, opens up about his journey as an actor and rapper

Chaitnya has so many similar tales to share. The first being why he goes by the stage name, Slow Cheeta. He tells us that his mother calls him Cheetah and his brother Sheru. So, when he had to pick a name for his rap tracks, he zeroed down on Cheetah. But why slow? Well, for Chaitnya, slow and steady wins the race.

He shares, “I did Maidaan and it was released in five years. I did Brahmastra and that took five years to release. So, I think I knew the future (laughs). I knew that anything I do, it will take time.”

“Also, I went with ‘slow’ because everyone has this stigma about rapping that it needs to be fast-paced. You see artistes like Notorious B.I.G and Snoop Dogg and you realise that they used to slow down their rap pace and my style is also very similar to theirs. Plus, growing up, I loved this band, Red Hot Chili Peppers who had a song named Slow Cheetah, which I loved. So, there were too many things hinting at this stage name,” he adds.

During the chat, we figured that an interesting stage name was just one of the many layers to Chaitnya that needed to be unfurled.

Thus, right from his artistic persona to his experience with fashion as a form of selfexpression to his newfound interest in fitness, we discuss everything with the actor with a brief detour to talk ‘big-picture stuff.’

A rapper first or an actor?

I recently wrote a song called Chai Biskoot where I address this very question that I am very frequently asked. The song looks at how I can’t figure out who I am and I do not wish to also. We have all grown up learning to put everything in boxes because it is easy to pro - cess. I feel like that is a limitation in art. Art is very fluid. We are all everything that we choose to be. I enjoy expressing myself, so, whatever stage or medium I find, I am happy to be there. I have been acting professionally since 2011. Basically, I have been acting much longer than I have been rapping and I was on my way to becoming an actor when life humoured me. There was a lucky draw newspaper article about an opportunity to rap with Ranveer Singh in Gully Boy in 2017. I filled in the lucky draw, got selected from out of over 1,000 entries and rapping took off. Rapper or actor, I see both as a win-win situation.

Acting, rapping and storytelling — how are you balancing all of this with your personal life?

Balancing as in? This is what I dreamt of. I am only getting started. I am at step one. Right now, I am not managing any of it. I am just relishing it. The more, the merrier for me. But yes, if we do talk balance, I feel as an artiste, it is very important to have an independent job. I think, for me that is music. I know I can sit down with a pen and paper and a beat and I need no one’s approval. That is what keeps me sane.