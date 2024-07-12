Mic drop: KR$NA’s latest EP, ‘For The Day Ones’ is inspired from his early days as a rap artiste

The EP includes four songs. Out of them, which ones were the most interesting to work on?

There were a couple of songs actually. What’s Up with Lisa Mishra was interesting because I had never done a song like that or I had done it but never released it. I thought, “Will people like me in this?” Because my songs are pretty hard and cater to hardcore rap listeners. It was a bit of a gamble and also I didn’t know if it would sit well with the audience. And it has, which has surprised me a lot, to be honest. Getting in the studio with Lisa, writing the song, then her compositions, just coming together and making that song, it was quite a good experience. The song Stay Away was an interesting one because the original idea of the song came about when I was almost 13 years old. My friend used to write and produce my music at that time but the song didn’t get released. Stay Away is not exactly that song but it’s a lot similar. So, the song is a call back to my 13 year old.